Used 2017 Chevrolet Suburban LS for sale in Mount Brydges, ON

2017 Chevrolet Suburban

230,814 KM

Details Features

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Suburban

LS

12622572

2017 Chevrolet Suburban

LS

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
230,814KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GNSKGKC7HR345785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # 2938
  • Mileage 230,814 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

2017 Chevrolet Suburban