$19,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Premium Plus
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Premium Plus
Location
Ideal Quality Automobiles
644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
519-264-1166
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
111,330KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C4RDGBG0HR629449
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 2843
- Mileage 111,330 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Seating
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Ideal Quality Automobiles
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 111,330 KM $19,900 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 105,369 KM $26,900 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SEL 178,555 KM $9,900 + tax & lic
Email Ideal Quality Automobiles
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ideal Quality Automobiles
644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-264-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
Ideal Quality Automobiles
519-264-1166
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan