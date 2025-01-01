Menu
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus for sale in Mount Brydges, ON

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

111,330 KM

Details Features

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus

12059200

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
111,330KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG0HR629449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 2843
  • Mileage 111,330 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Seating

Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-264-XXXX

519-264-1166

