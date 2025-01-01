Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus for sale in Mount Brydges, ON

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

70,796 KM

Details Features

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus

Watch This Vehicle
12908627

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

  1. 1756303333
  2. 1756303333
  3. 1756303333
  4. 1756303333
  5. 1756303333
  6. 1756303333
  7. 1756303333
  8. 1756303333
  9. 1756303333
  10. 1756303333
  11. 1756303333
  12. 1756303333
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
70,796KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG2HR662856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 3005
  • Mileage 70,796 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Seating

Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ideal Quality Automobiles

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 70,796 KM $19,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2021 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth 125,681 KM $27,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Terrain SLE for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2023 GMC Terrain SLE 72,893 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Ideal Quality Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-264-XXXX

(click to show)

519-264-1166

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan