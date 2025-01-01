$19,900+ taxes & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Premium Plus
Location
Ideal Quality Automobiles
644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
519-264-1166
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,796KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG2HR662856
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 3005
- Mileage 70,796 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Seating
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
