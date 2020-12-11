Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Edge

34,334 KM

Details Description

$28,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

Mt. Brydges Ford

519-264-1912

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Edge

2017 Ford Edge

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

Mt. Brydges Ford

8791 Glendon Dr, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1912

  1. 6339425
  2. 6339425
  3. 6339425
  4. 6339425
  5. 6339425
  6. 6339425
  7. 6339425
  8. 6339425
  9. 6339425
  10. 6339425
  11. 6339425
  12. 6339425
  13. 6339425
  14. 6339425
  15. 6339425
Contact Seller

$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

34,334KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6339425
  • Stock #: 15430A
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K86HBC05850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15430A
  • Mileage 34,334 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2017! It offers the latest in technological innovation and style. Top features include remote keyless entry, leather upholstery, a tachometer, and cruise control. A 3.5 liter V-6 engine pairs with a sophisticated 6 speed automatic transmission, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mt. Brydges Ford

2019 Ford Expedition...
 18,209 KM
$65,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150
 19,565 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE
 66,587 KM
$15,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mt. Brydges Ford

Mt. Brydges Ford

Mt. Brydges Ford

8791 Glendon Dr, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

Call Dealer

519-264-XXXX

(click to show)

519-264-1912

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory