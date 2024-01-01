Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Mount Brydges, ON

2017 Ford Escape

158,677 KM

Details Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

  1. 1718379409
  2. 1718379409
  3. 1718379409
  4. 1718379409
  5. 1718379409
  6. 1718379409
  7. 1718379409
  8. 1718379409
  9. 1718379409
  10. 1718379409
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
158,677KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GD4HUB83403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2748
  • Mileage 158,677 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ideal Quality Automobiles

Used 2018 GMC Terrain SLT for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2018 GMC Terrain SLT 145,292 KM $20,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Traverse RS for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2019 Chevrolet Traverse RS 143,267 KM $28,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Malibu LS for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2016 Chevrolet Malibu LS 64,145 KM $16,900 + tax & lic

Email Ideal Quality Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-264-XXXX

(click to show)

519-264-1166

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape