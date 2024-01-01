Menu
<p>2017 GMC CANYON SLE ALL TERRAIN 4X4</p><p>Get ready to hit the open road in style with this rugged and reliable 2017 GMC Canyon 4WD SLE, now available at Ideal Quality Automobiles! This grey beauty features a black interior and a powerful engine, ready to tackle any terrain. With its spacious cabin and comfortable seating, this pickup truck is perfect for families and adventurers alike. Enjoy the convenience of features like Apple CarPlay, heated seats, and a power drivers seat, making every drive enjoyable. This Canyon has 151,680km on the odometer and comes equipped with a comprehensive warranty for your peace of mind.</p><p>This 2017 GMC Canyon 4WD SLE is packed with features that will make you fall in love. The sleek exterior and powerful engine are just the beginning. Step inside and enjoy the plush leather steering wheel, heated seats, and a spacious cabin that is perfect for long road trips. The large touchscreen infotainment system offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing you to stay connected on the go. And with a powerful engine and 4-wheel drive, youll be ready to tackle any adventure.</p><p>Here are five features that truly make this Canyon stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Apple CarPlay</strong></li><li><strong>Heated Seats</strong></li><li><strong>Power Drivers Seat</strong></li><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive</strong></li><li><strong>Spacious Cabin</strong></li></ul><p>This 2017 GMC Canyon 4WD SLE is a true gem, waiting for you at Ideal Quality Automobiles.</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
151,680KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTG6CEN4H1281843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,680 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 GMC CANYON SLE ALL TERRAIN 4X4

Get ready to hit the open road in style with this rugged and reliable 2017 GMC Canyon 4WD SLE, now available at Ideal Quality Automobiles! This grey beauty features a black interior and a powerful engine, ready to tackle any terrain. With its spacious cabin and comfortable seating, this pickup truck is perfect for families and adventurers alike. Enjoy the convenience of features like Apple CarPlay, heated seats, and a power driver's seat, making every drive enjoyable. This Canyon has 151,680km on the odometer and comes equipped with a comprehensive warranty for your peace of mind.

This 2017 GMC Canyon 4WD SLE is packed with features that will make you fall in love. The sleek exterior and powerful engine are just the beginning. Step inside and enjoy the plush leather steering wheel, heated seats, and a spacious cabin that is perfect for long road trips. The large touchscreen infotainment system offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing you to stay connected on the go. And with a powerful engine and 4-wheel drive, you'll be ready to tackle any adventure.

Here are five features that truly make this Canyon stand out:

  • Apple CarPlay
  • Heated Seats
  • Power Driver's Seat
  • 4-Wheel Drive
  • Spacious Cabin

This 2017 GMC Canyon 4WD SLE is a true gem, waiting for you at Ideal Quality Automobiles.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-264-XXXX

(click to show)

519-264-1166

