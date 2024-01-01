$23,900+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Canyon
4WD SLE
Location
Ideal Quality Automobiles
644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
519-264-1166
Certified
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 151,680 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 GMC CANYON SLE ALL TERRAIN 4X4
Get ready to hit the open road in style with this rugged and reliable 2017 GMC Canyon 4WD SLE, now available at Ideal Quality Automobiles! This grey beauty features a black interior and a powerful engine, ready to tackle any terrain. With its spacious cabin and comfortable seating, this pickup truck is perfect for families and adventurers alike. Enjoy the convenience of features like Apple CarPlay, heated seats, and a power driver's seat, making every drive enjoyable. This Canyon has 151,680km on the odometer and comes equipped with a comprehensive warranty for your peace of mind.
This 2017 GMC Canyon 4WD SLE is packed with features that will make you fall in love. The sleek exterior and powerful engine are just the beginning. Step inside and enjoy the plush leather steering wheel, heated seats, and a spacious cabin that is perfect for long road trips. The large touchscreen infotainment system offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing you to stay connected on the go. And with a powerful engine and 4-wheel drive, you'll be ready to tackle any adventure.
Here are five features that truly make this Canyon stand out:
- Apple CarPlay
- Heated Seats
- Power Driver's Seat
- 4-Wheel Drive
- Spacious Cabin
This 2017 GMC Canyon 4WD SLE is a true gem, waiting for you at Ideal Quality Automobiles.
Vehicle Features
