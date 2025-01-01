Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 Honda Civic Sport for sale in Mount Brydges, ON

2017 Honda Civic

178,079 KM

Details Features

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Honda Civic

Sport

Watch This Vehicle
12971448

2017 Honda Civic

Sport

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

  1. 1757963862
  2. 1757963862
  3. 1757963862
  4. 1757963862
  5. 1757963862
  6. 1757963862
  7. 1757963862
  8. 1757963862
  9. 1757963862
  10. 1757963862
  11. 1757963862
  12. 1757963862
  13. 1757963862
  14. 1757963862
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
178,079KM
VIN SHHFK7H40HU308317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3013
  • Mileage 178,079 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ideal Quality Automobiles

Used 2018 Mazda CX-5 GT for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2018 Mazda CX-5 GT 129,065 KM $19,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus 248,479 KM $9,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Acadia AT4 for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2021 GMC Acadia AT4 166,539 KM $24,900 + tax & lic

Email Ideal Quality Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-264-XXXX

(click to show)

519-264-1166

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

2017 Honda Civic