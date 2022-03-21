Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Titan

101,979 KM

Details Description Features

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Titan

2017 Nissan Titan

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Titan

SV

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

  1. 1660764240
  2. 1660764240
  3. 1660764240
  4. 1660764240
  5. 1660764240
  6. 1660764240
  7. 1660764240
  8. 1660764240
  9. 1660764240
  10. 1660764240
  11. 1660764240
  12. 1660764240
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

101,979KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8952343
  • Stock #: 2390
  • VIN: 1N6AA1EJ6HN564997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 2390
  • Mileage 101,979 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN FULLY CERTIFED & ROAD READY!!

 

 

 

Buy Here - Pay Here - We Finance

 

 

 

Please fill out our financing form @ https://idealqualityauto.ca/financing/ your information will be viewed by our IN-HOUSE FINACING TEAM ONLY. NO CREDIT CHECKS. The Information you give us will help us finance you for one of our Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. 

 

 

 

Ideal Quality Automobiles Inc. is conveniently located just off the 402, 10 minutes west of London, in Beautiful Mount Brydges. We have been serving South-Western Ontario since 1988 & are family owned & operated. We are an Ontario registered dealer and active member of UCDA. As a member, we stand behind all of our vehicles and strive to provide all our customers with the best possible experience when purchasing a new vehicle. We carry a great selection of certified pre-owned cars, vans, SUVs and trucks. Including this 

 

 

 

Carfax Report Will Be Provided With Every Vehicle!

 

 

 

Up to 3 Year/ 60,000KM Power Train Warranty Available For $1450.00+ hst No Deductables No Claim Limit

 

 

 

TEXT Justin @ 519-933-4184 with Inquires Anytime

 

OR Please Call Doug @ (519) 264-1166 OR TEXT anytime @ 519-872-3223

 

Visit Us at 644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON, N0L 1W0 Serving Southwestern Ontario Since 1988

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ideal Quality Automobiles

2017 Nissan Titan SV
 101,979 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silve...
 4,803 KM
$95,900 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 102,668 KM
$48,900 + tax & lic

Email Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

Call Dealer

519-264-XXXX

(click to show)

519-264-1166

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory