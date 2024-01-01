Menu
Get ready to turn heads with this powerful and stylish 2017 RAM 1500 SPORT, available now at Ideal Quality Automobiles. This white pickup truck boasts a sleek black interior and a commanding 5.7L V8 engine, ready to tackle any task. With its 4-wheel drive system, youll have the confidence to conquer any terrain, whether its a snowy Canadian winter or a rugged off-road adventure. This RAM 1500 SPORT has been well-maintained with 181,124km on the odometer and comes packed with a plethora of features designed for both comfort and convenience.

Step inside and be greeted by a luxurious cabin with heated and cooled seats, a heated steering wheel, and a premium sound system to elevate your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of push-button start, keyless entry, and GPS navigation. Stay safe with advanced features like lane departure assist, a blind spot monitor, and a rearview camera. And when you need to haul cargo or tow a trailer, this RAM 1500 SPORT has you covered with its robust towing capacity and a trailer hitch.

Here are 5 of the most sizzling features of this RAM 1500 SPORT:

Cooled Seats: Beat the heat in style with the comfort of cooled seats, perfect for those long drives or hot summer days.
Heated Steering Wheel: Enjoy the warmth of a heated steering wheel even on the coldest Canadian days.
Push Button Start: Experience the convenience of keyless entry and push-button start, simplifying your daily routine.
GPS Navigation: Never get lost again with the integrated GPS navigation system, guiding you to your destination with ease.

This 2017 RAM 1500 SPORT is waiting for you at Ideal Quality Automobiles. Come see it today and experience the power and luxury of this well-equipped pickup truck!

2017 RAM 1500

181,124 KM

Details

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500

SPORT

11922572

2017 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
181,124KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7MT4HS533180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,124 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-264-XXXX

519-264-1166

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

2017 RAM 1500