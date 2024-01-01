$26,900+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Ideal Quality Automobiles
644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
519-264-1166
Certified
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 181,124 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to turn heads with this powerful and stylish 2017 RAM 1500 SPORT, available now at Ideal Quality Automobiles. This white pickup truck boasts a sleek black interior and a commanding 5.7L V8 engine, ready to tackle any task. With its 4-wheel drive system, you'll have the confidence to conquer any terrain, whether it's a snowy Canadian winter or a rugged off-road adventure. This RAM 1500 SPORT has been well-maintained with 181,124km on the odometer and comes packed with a plethora of features designed for both comfort and convenience.
Step inside and be greeted by a luxurious cabin with heated and cooled seats, a heated steering wheel, and a premium sound system to elevate your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of push-button start, keyless entry, and GPS navigation. Stay safe with advanced features like lane departure assist, a blind spot monitor, and a rearview camera. And when you need to haul cargo or tow a trailer, this RAM 1500 SPORT has you covered with its robust towing capacity and a trailer hitch.
Here are 5 of the most sizzling features of this RAM 1500 SPORT:
- Cooled Seats: Beat the heat in style with the comfort of cooled seats, perfect for those long drives or hot summer days.
- Heated Steering Wheel: Enjoy the warmth of a heated steering wheel even on the coldest Canadian days.
- Push Button Start: Experience the convenience of keyless entry and push-button start, simplifying your daily routine.
- GPS Navigation: Never get lost again with the integrated GPS navigation system, guiding you to your destination with ease.
-
This 2017 RAM 1500 SPORT is waiting for you at Ideal Quality Automobiles. Come see it today and experience the power and luxury of this well-equipped pickup truck!
