$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
Express
2017 RAM 1500
Express
Location
Ideal Quality Automobiles
644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
519-264-1166
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
206,544KM
VIN 3C6RR7KT5HG790083
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 2850
- Mileage 206,544 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Ideal Quality Automobiles
Ideal Quality Automobiles
644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
Call Dealer
519-264-XXXX(click to show)
2017 RAM 1500