Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 RAM 1500 Express for sale in Mount Brydges, ON

2017 RAM 1500

206,544 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 RAM 1500

Express

Watch This Vehicle
12099496

2017 RAM 1500

Express

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

  1. 1737059968
  2. 1737059968
  3. 1737059968
  4. 1737059968
  5. 1737059968
  6. 1737059968
  7. 1737059968
  8. 1737059968
  9. 1737059968
  10. 1737059968
  11. 1737059968
  12. 1737059968
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
206,544KM
VIN 3C6RR7KT5HG790083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 2850
  • Mileage 206,544 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ideal Quality Automobiles

Used 2020 Buick Encore Preferred for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2020 Buick Encore Preferred 82,244 KM $17,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Stinger GT2 for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2019 Kia Stinger GT2 86,422 KM $28,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Buick Enclave Premium for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2016 Buick Enclave Premium 157,327 KM $16,900 + tax & lic

Email Ideal Quality Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-264-XXXX

(click to show)

519-264-1166

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500