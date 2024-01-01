2018 Chevrolet Cruze

Menu
<p><span style=font-size: 12pt;><strong>ONLY 31,000KMS!!!!!!</strong></span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;><strong>CERTIFIED<br /><br />FINANCING AVAILABLE ALL CREDIT TYPES!!!<br /><br />TRADES WELCOME!!!!</strong></span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;><strong>THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN DETAILED & INCLUDES A MTO </strong></span><span style=font-size: 12pt;><strong>SAFETY CERTIFICATE..... ROAD READY!!</strong></span></p><p> </p><p><em><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Buy Here - Pay Here - We Finance</span></em></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Please fill out our financing form @ <a href=https://idealqualityauto.ca/financing/>https://idealqualityauto.ca/financing/</a> your information will be viewed by our IN-HOUSE FINACING TEAM ONLY. NO CREDIT CHECKS. The Information you give us will help us finance you for one of our Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. </span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=color: #333333;>Ideal Quality Automobiles Inc. is conveniently located just off the 402, 10 minutes west of London, in Beautiful Mount Brydges. Ideal has been serving South-Western Ontario since 1988 & are family owned & operated. We are an OMVIC registered dealer and active member of UCDA.  As a member, we stand behind all of our vehicles and strive to provide all our customers with the best possible experience when purchasing a new vehicle. We carry a great selection of certified pre-owned cars, vans, SUVs and trucks. </span></span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=color: #333333;>Ideal Quality Automobiles Inc is an licensed<strong> Motor Vehicle Inspection </strong></span></span><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=color: #333333;><strong>Station</strong> registered with the MTO for all your vehicles repairs and maintenance. Safety Certificates available upon inspection.</span></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Carfax Report Will Be Provided With Every Vehicle!<br /></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Up to 3 Year/ 60,000KM Power Train Warranty Available For $2200.00+ hst No Deductables No Claim Limit</span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>TEXT Justin @ 519-933-4184 with Inquires Anytime </span><span style=font-size: 12pt;>OR Please Call Doug @ (519) 264-1166 OR TEXT anytime @ 519-872-3223</span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Visit Us at 644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON, N0L 1W0 Serving Southwestern Ontario Since 1988</span></p>

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
31,647KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1BE5SM2J7221379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2738
  • Mileage 31,647 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
519-264-1166

2018 Chevrolet Cruze