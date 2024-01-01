Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier for sale in Mount Brydges, ON

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

70,302 KM

Details Features

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

Watch This Vehicle
12034444

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

  1. 1734708953
  2. 1734708953
  3. 1734708953
  4. 1734708953
  5. 1734708953
  6. 1734708953
  7. 1734708953
  8. 1734708953
  9. 1734708953
  10. 1734708953
  11. 1734708953
  12. 1734708953
  13. 1734708953
  14. 1734708953
  15. 1734708953
  16. 1734708953
  17. 1734708953
  18. 1734708953
  19. 1734708953
  20. 1734708953
Contact Seller

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
70,302KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNAXVEV3J6212134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2840
  • Mileage 70,302 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ideal Quality Automobiles

Used 2014 Jeep Cherokee Limited for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2014 Jeep Cherokee Limited 257,712 KM $8,800 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Buick Encore GX Preferred for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2021 Buick Encore GX Preferred 26,179 KM $21,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Buick Envision Preferred for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2022 Buick Envision Preferred 45,967 KM $29,900 + tax & lic

Email Ideal Quality Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-264-XXXX

(click to show)

519-264-1166

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Equinox