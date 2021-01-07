Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Escape

22,447 KM

Details Description

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mt. Brydges Ford

519-264-1912

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Mt. Brydges Ford

8791 Glendon Dr, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1912

  1. 6507177
  2. 6507177
  3. 6507177
  4. 6507177
  5. 6507177
  6. 6507177
  7. 6507177
  8. 6507177
  9. 6507177
  10. 6507177
  11. 6507177
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

22,447KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6507177
  • Stock #: 15587A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9HD2JUC52965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Interior Colour ACK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,447 KM

Vehicle Description

Your satisfaction is our business! This vehicle won't be on the lot long! Very clean and very well priced! It includes leather upholstery, a power liftgate, remote keyless entry, and 1-touch window functionality. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and an efficient 4 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mt. Brydges Ford

2016 Ford Expedition...
 88,942 KM
$34,985 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape SE
 146,123 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape ESC...
 43,914 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mt. Brydges Ford

Mt. Brydges Ford

Mt. Brydges Ford

8791 Glendon Dr, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

Call Dealer

519-264-XXXX

(click to show)

519-264-1912

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory