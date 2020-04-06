Menu
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

Location

Mt. Brydges Ford

8791 Glendon Dr, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1912

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 66,547KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4866060
  • Stock #: 14428A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP4JFC58357
Exterior Colour
Magnetic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Dare to compare! This Ford won't be on the lot long! A great truck at a great price! Ford prioritized comfort and style by including: variably intermittent wipers, power door mirrors, and a split folding rear seat. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

