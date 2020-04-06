Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

Location

Mt. Brydges Ford

8791 Glendon Dr, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1912

  1. 4866105
  2. 4866105
  3. 4866105
  4. 4866105
  5. 4866105
  6. 4866105
  7. 4866105
  8. 4866105
Contact Seller

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 87,750KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4866105
  • Stock #: 14004A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E5XJFA24707
Exterior Colour
Oxford White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

This Ford won't be on the lot long! An American Icon. All of the premium features expected of a Ford are offered, including: a rear step bumper, remote keyless entry, and power windows. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mt. Brydges Ford

2016 Ford Edge SEL
 111,965 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Edge Limited
 147,738 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Edge Limited
 141,830 KM
$11,295 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Mt. Brydges Ford

Mt. Brydges Ford

8791 Glendon Dr, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-264-XXXX

(click to show)

519-264-1912

Send A Message