2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

Mt. Brydges Ford

8791 Glendon Dr, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1912

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 37,360KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4866108
  • Stock #: 13872A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E57JFC35735
Exterior Colour
Oxford White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

You won't want to miss this excellent value! A great vehicle and a great value! Top features include remote keyless entry, fully automatic headlights, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, and more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mt. Brydges Ford

Mt. Brydges Ford

8791 Glendon Dr, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

