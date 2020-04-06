8791 Glendon Dr, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
519-264-1912
+ taxes & licensing
You won't want to miss this excellent value! There is no mistaking this truck for anything but extraordinary. Ford prioritized comfort and style by including: a rear step bumper, power door mirrors, and a split folding rear seat. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 3.5 liter 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
8791 Glendon Dr, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0