2018 Ford F-150

118,492 KM

Details Features

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

118,492KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9038356
  Stock #: 2419
  VIN: 1FTFW1E58JFB75310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 118,492 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

