Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2019 Buick Envision Essence for sale in Mount Brydges, ON

2019 Buick Envision

69,044 KM

Details Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Buick Envision

Essence

Watch This Vehicle
11917391

2019 Buick Envision

Essence

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

  1. 1731596316
  2. 1731596316
  3. 1731596316
  4. 1731596316
  5. 1731596316
  6. 1731596316
  7. 1731596316
  8. 1731596316
  9. 1731596316
  10. 1731596316
  11. 1731596316
  12. 1731596316
  13. 1731596316
  14. 1731596316
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
69,044KM
Excellent Condition
VIN LRBFX2SA4KD033830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2809
  • Mileage 69,044 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ideal Quality Automobiles

Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT 4x4 for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT 4x4 172,063 KM $22,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 113,596 KM $23,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2019 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth 178,064 KM $20,900 + tax & lic

Email Ideal Quality Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-264-XXXX

(click to show)

519-264-1166

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

Contact Seller
2019 Buick Envision