Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2019 Chevrolet Impala LT for sale in Mount Brydges, ON

2019 Chevrolet Impala

154,922 KM

Details Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Impala

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Impala

LT

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

  1. 1715619529
  2. 1715619529
  3. 1715619529
  4. 1715619529
  5. 1715619529
  6. 1715619529
  7. 1715619529
  8. 1715619529
  9. 1715619529
  10. 1715619529
  11. 1715619529
  12. 1715619529
  13. 1715619529
  14. 1715619529
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
154,922KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2G11Z5S30K9145796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2683
  • Mileage 154,922 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ideal Quality Automobiles

Used 2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 112,927 KM $19,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2014 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT 175,894 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mazda CX-5 GS for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2020 Mazda CX-5 GS 62,189 KM $25,900 + tax & lic

Email Ideal Quality Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-264-XXXX

(click to show)

519-264-1166

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Impala