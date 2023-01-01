Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

177,699 KM

Details Description Features

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

177,699KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10435569
  • VIN: 1GCUYDED0KZ255727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 177,699 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Chevrolet Silverado LT V8 5.3L 4x4

 


THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN DETAILED & INCLUDES A MTO SAFETY CERTIFICATE..... ROAD READY!!

 

Buy Here - Pay Here - We Finance

 

Please fill out our financing form @ https://idealqualityauto.ca/financing/ your information will be viewed by our IN-HOUSE FINACING TEAM ONLY. NO CREDIT CHECKS. The Information you give us will help us finance you for one of our Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. 

 

Ideal Quality Automobiles Inc. is conveniently located just off the 402, 10 minutes west of London, in Beautiful Mount Brydges. Ideal has been serving South-Western Ontario since 1988 & are family owned & operated. We are an OMVIC registered dealer and active member of UCDA.  As a member, we stand behind all of our vehicles and strive to provide all our customers with the best possible experience when purchasing a new vehicle. We carry a great selection of certified pre-owned cars, vans, SUVs and trucks.

Ideal Quality Automobiles Inc is an licensed Motor Vehicle Inspection Station registered with the MTO for all your vehicles repairs and maintenance. Safety Certificates available upon inspection.

 

 

 

Carfax Report Will Be Provided With Every Vehicle!

 

 

 

Up to 3 Year/ 60,000KM Power Train Warranty Available For $2200.00+ hst No Deductables No Claim Limit

 

 

 

TEXT Justin @ 519-933-4184 with Inquires Anytime OR Please Call Doug @ (519) 264-1166 OR TEXT anytime @ 519-872-3223

 

 

 

Visit Us at 644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON, N0L 1W0 Serving Southwestern Ontario Since 1988

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

