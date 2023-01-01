2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 7 , 6 9 9 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10435569

10435569 VIN: 1GCUYDED0KZ255727

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 177,699 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Trailer Hitch Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Back-Up Camera Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Tow Hooks Privacy Glass Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Seating Heated Seats Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Proximity Key Power Outlet Additional Features Telematics Bluetooth Connection

