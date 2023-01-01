2019 Chevrolet Traverse

Menu
<p><span style=font-size: 12pt;><strong>THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN DETAILED & INCLUDES A MTO </strong></span><span style=font-size: 12pt;><strong>SAFETY CERTIFICATE..... ROAD READY!!</strong></span></p><p> </p><p><em><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Buy Here - Pay Here - We Finance</span></em></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Please fill out our financing form @ <a href=https://idealqualityauto.ca/financing/>https://idealqualityauto.ca/financing/</a> your information will be viewed by our IN-HOUSE FINACING TEAM ONLY. NO CREDIT CHECKS. The Information you give us will help us finance you for one of our Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. </span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=color: #333333;>Ideal Quality Automobiles Inc. is conveniently located just off the 402, 10 minutes west of London, in Beautiful Mount Brydges. Ideal has been serving South-Western Ontario since 1988 & are family owned & operated. We are an OMVIC registered dealer and active member of UCDA.  As a member, we stand behind all of our vehicles and strive to provide all our customers with the best possible experience when purchasing a new vehicle. We carry a great selection of certified pre-owned cars, vans, SUVs and trucks. </span></span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=color: #333333;>Ideal Quality Automobiles Inc is an licensed<strong> Motor Vehicle Inspection </strong></span></span><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=color: #333333;><strong>Station</strong> registered with the MTO for all your vehicles repairs and maintenance. Safety Certificates available upon inspection.</span></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Carfax Report Will Be Provided With Every Vehicle!<br /></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Up to 3 Year/ 60,000KM Power Train Warranty Available For $2200.00+ hst No Deductables No Claim Limit</span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>TEXT Justin @ 519-933-4184 with Inquires Anytime </span><span style=font-size: 12pt;>OR Please Call Doug @ (519) 264-1166 OR TEXT anytime @ 519-872-3223</span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Visit Us at 644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON, N0L 1W0 Serving Southwestern Ontario Since 1988</span></p>

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

177,558KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1GNEVGKW5KJ115618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 177,558 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

