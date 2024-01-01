Menu
2019 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth

Looking for a spacious and reliable family SUV? Look no further than this 2019 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth at Ideal Quality Automobiles. This black beauty with a black interior boasts a powerful 3.6L V6 engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making it perfect for long road trips or daily commutes. With its all-wheel drive system, you can confidently tackle any weather conditions.

This Traverse LT Cloth is packed with features designed to enhance comfort and convenience. Step inside and enjoy heated front seats, a power liftgate, and a premium sound system for an enjoyable driving experience. Stay connected on the go with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, and enjoy the peace of mind that comes with a full suite of safety features, including a blind spot monitor, rear parking aid, and a rearview camera.

This well-maintained Traverse LT Cloth is ready to hit the road with only 178,064km on the odometer. Visit Ideal Quality Automobiles today and experience the comfort and versatility of this impressive SUV firsthand.

Here are five features with the most sizzle:

All-Wheel Drive - Conquer any weather condition with confidence.
Heated Front Seats - Enjoy a cozy ride even on the coldest days.
Power Liftgate - Effortlessly load and unload cargo with the touch of a button.
Premium Sound System - Immerse yourself in high-quality audio on every journey.
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay - Stay connected and entertained with your favorite apps.

178,064 KM

178,064 KM

$20,900

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Traverse

LT Cloth

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

LT Cloth

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
178,064KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GNEVGKW1KJ232743

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 178,064 KM

Looking for a spacious and reliable family SUV? Look no further than this 2019 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth at Ideal Quality Automobiles. This black beauty with a black interior boasts a powerful 3.6L V6 engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making it perfect for long road trips or daily commutes. With its all-wheel drive system, you can confidently tackle any weather conditions.

This Traverse LT Cloth is packed with features designed to enhance comfort and convenience. Step inside and enjoy heated front seats, a power liftgate, and a premium sound system for an enjoyable driving experience. Stay connected on the go with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, and enjoy the peace of mind that comes with a full suite of safety features, including a blind spot monitor, rear parking aid, and a rearview camera.

This well-maintained Traverse LT Cloth is ready to hit the road with only 178,064km on the odometer. Visit Ideal Quality Automobiles today and experience the comfort and versatility of this impressive SUV firsthand.

Here are five features with the most sizzle:

  • All-Wheel Drive - Conquer any weather condition with confidence.
  • Heated Front Seats - Enjoy a cozy ride even on the coldest days.
  • Power Liftgate - Effortlessly load and unload cargo with the touch of a button.
  • Premium Sound System - Immerse yourself in high-quality audio on every journey.
  • Android Auto & Apple CarPlay - Stay connected and entertained with your favorite apps.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rearview Camera
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

2019 Chevrolet Traverse