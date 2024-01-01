$20,900+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Traverse
LT Cloth
2019 Chevrolet Traverse
LT Cloth
Certified
$20,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 178,064 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a spacious and reliable family SUV? Look no further than this 2019 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth at Ideal Quality Automobiles. This black beauty with a black interior boasts a powerful 3.6L V6 engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making it perfect for long road trips or daily commutes. With its all-wheel drive system, you can confidently tackle any weather conditions.
This Traverse LT Cloth is packed with features designed to enhance comfort and convenience. Step inside and enjoy heated front seats, a power liftgate, and a premium sound system for an enjoyable driving experience. Stay connected on the go with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, and enjoy the peace of mind that comes with a full suite of safety features, including a blind spot monitor, rear parking aid, and a rearview camera.
This well-maintained Traverse LT Cloth is ready to hit the road with only 178,064km on the odometer. Visit Ideal Quality Automobiles today and experience the comfort and versatility of this impressive SUV firsthand.
Here are five features with the most sizzle:
- All-Wheel Drive - Conquer any weather condition with confidence.
- Heated Front Seats - Enjoy a cozy ride even on the coldest days.
- Power Liftgate - Effortlessly load and unload cargo with the touch of a button.
- Premium Sound System - Immerse yourself in high-quality audio on every journey.
- Android Auto & Apple CarPlay - Stay connected and entertained with your favorite apps.
Vehicle Features
