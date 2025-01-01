Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus for sale in Mount Brydges, ON

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

158,353 KM

Details Features

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus

Watch This Vehicle
12875525

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

  1. 1755541040
  2. 1755541040
  3. 1755541040
  4. 1755541040
  5. 1755541040
  6. 1755541040
  7. 1755541040
  8. 1755541040
  9. 1755541040
  10. 1755541040
  11. 1755541040
  12. 1755541040
  13. 1755541040
  14. 1755541040
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
158,353KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG7KR608119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 2994
  • Mileage 158,353 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Seating

Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ideal Quality Automobiles

Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT 118,372 KM $21,900 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY 161,184 KM $7,900 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 261,588 KM $12,900 + tax & lic

Email Ideal Quality Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-264-XXXX

(click to show)

519-264-1166

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan