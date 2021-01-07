Menu
2019 Ford F-150

19,595 KM

Details Description

$51,495

+ tax & licensing
$51,495

+ taxes & licensing

Mt. Brydges Ford

519-264-1912

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Mt. Brydges Ford

8791 Glendon Dr, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1912

$51,495

+ taxes & licensing

19,595KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6376458
  • Stock #: E71936
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EPXKKE71936

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,595 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2019! It just arrived on our lot, and surely won't be here long! Top features include a split folding rear seat, 1-touch window functionality, power door mirrors, and air conditioning. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mt. Brydges Ford

Mt. Brydges Ford

8791 Glendon Dr, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

