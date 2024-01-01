Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Get ready to experience the perfect blend of style, comfort, and capability with this 2019 GMC Terrain SLE, now available at Ideal Quality Automobiles. This sleek gray SUV boasts a sophisticated black interior, showcasing a meticulously maintained cabin with only 69,361km on the odometer. Under the hood, youll find a powerful 1.5L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine, delivering a dynamic driving experience while maintaining fuel efficiency. Whether youre navigating bustling city streets or embarking on weekend adventures, this Terrain SLE is ready for it all.</p><p>Step inside and enjoy a comfortable and connected journey with features like heated front seats and a premium sound system. Stay safe and informed with advanced safety features like a rearview camera, blind spot monitoring, and lane departure warning. The spacious interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making this the ideal companion for families and individuals alike.</p><p>Here are 5 features of this GMC Terrain SLE that will truly ignite your passion:</p><ul><li><strong>Heated Front Seats:</strong> Experience the ultimate in comfort with heated front seats, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Immerse yourself in a world of rich audio with a premium sound system, ensuring an enjoyable listening experience on every drive.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Drive with confidence, thanks to a rearview camera that provides enhanced visibility when reversing.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitoring:</strong> Stay safe and aware of your surroundings with blind spot monitoring, alerting you to vehicles in your blind spots.</li><li><strong>Lane Departure Warning:</strong> This feature provides an extra layer of safety by warning you if you unintentionally drift out of your lane.</li></ul><p>Visit Ideal Quality Automobiles today to experience this exceptional 2019 GMC Terrain SLE for yourself!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2019 GMC Terrain

69,361 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

  1. 1730832656
  2. 1730832656
  3. 1730832656
  4. 1730832656
  5. 1730832656
  6. 1730832656
  7. 1730832656
  8. 1730832656
  9. 1730832656
  10. 1730832986
  11. 1730832656
  12. 1730832656
  13. 1730832986
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
69,361KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GKALMEV8KL208967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,361 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to experience the perfect blend of style, comfort, and capability with this 2019 GMC Terrain SLE, now available at Ideal Quality Automobiles. This sleek gray SUV boasts a sophisticated black interior, showcasing a meticulously maintained cabin with only 69,361km on the odometer. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 1.5L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine, delivering a dynamic driving experience while maintaining fuel efficiency. Whether you're navigating bustling city streets or embarking on weekend adventures, this Terrain SLE is ready for it all.

Step inside and enjoy a comfortable and connected journey with features like heated front seats and a premium sound system. Stay safe and informed with advanced safety features like a rearview camera, blind spot monitoring, and lane departure warning. The spacious interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making this the ideal companion for families and individuals alike.

Here are 5 features of this GMC Terrain SLE that will truly ignite your passion:

  • Heated Front Seats: Experience the ultimate in comfort with heated front seats, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings.
  • Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in a world of rich audio with a premium sound system, ensuring an enjoyable listening experience on every drive.
  • Rearview Camera: Drive with confidence, thanks to a rearview camera that provides enhanced visibility when reversing.
  • Blind Spot Monitoring: Stay safe and aware of your surroundings with blind spot monitoring, alerting you to vehicles in your blind spots.
  • Lane Departure Warning: This feature provides an extra layer of safety by warning you if you unintentionally drift out of your lane.

Visit Ideal Quality Automobiles today to experience this exceptional 2019 GMC Terrain SLE for yourself!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ideal Quality Automobiles

Used 2019 GMC Terrain SLE for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2019 GMC Terrain SLE 69,361 KM $21,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Canyon 4WD SLE for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2017 GMC Canyon 4WD SLE 151,680 KM $23,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda Civic Touring for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2023 Honda Civic Touring 26,247 KM $33,900 + tax & lic

Email Ideal Quality Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-264-XXXX

(click to show)

519-264-1166

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Terrain