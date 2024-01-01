$21,900+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 69,361 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to experience the perfect blend of style, comfort, and capability with this 2019 GMC Terrain SLE, now available at Ideal Quality Automobiles. This sleek gray SUV boasts a sophisticated black interior, showcasing a meticulously maintained cabin with only 69,361km on the odometer. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 1.5L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine, delivering a dynamic driving experience while maintaining fuel efficiency. Whether you're navigating bustling city streets or embarking on weekend adventures, this Terrain SLE is ready for it all.
Step inside and enjoy a comfortable and connected journey with features like heated front seats and a premium sound system. Stay safe and informed with advanced safety features like a rearview camera, blind spot monitoring, and lane departure warning. The spacious interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making this the ideal companion for families and individuals alike.
Here are 5 features of this GMC Terrain SLE that will truly ignite your passion:
- Heated Front Seats: Experience the ultimate in comfort with heated front seats, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings.
- Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in a world of rich audio with a premium sound system, ensuring an enjoyable listening experience on every drive.
- Rearview Camera: Drive with confidence, thanks to a rearview camera that provides enhanced visibility when reversing.
- Blind Spot Monitoring: Stay safe and aware of your surroundings with blind spot monitoring, alerting you to vehicles in your blind spots.
- Lane Departure Warning: This feature provides an extra layer of safety by warning you if you unintentionally drift out of your lane.
Visit Ideal Quality Automobiles today to experience this exceptional 2019 GMC Terrain SLE for yourself!
Vehicle Features
