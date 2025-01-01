$34,900+ taxes & licensing
2019 Volvo XC90
Inscription
Location
Certified
$34,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 89,125 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience refined Scandinavian design and advanced safety with this 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription – Volvo’s flagship SUV known for its premium features, smooth ride, and exceptional craftsmanship.
Key Features:
Engine: 2.0L Turbocharged & Supercharged I4 – 316 HP
Mileage: [Insert mileage]
Drive: All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Exterior Color: Denim Blue Metallic
Interior: Premium Nappa Leather Seating, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
Wheels: 22” Inscription Alloy Wheels
Luxury & Convenience:
Panoramic Sunroof
4-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Navigation System
360° Surround View Camera
Adaptive Cruise Control with Pilot Assist (semi-autonomous drive system)
Power Tailgate & Hands-Free Liftgate
Third-Row Seating – Comfortably seats 7
Safety First – Volvo Standard:
Blind Spot Monitoring
Lane Keeping Aid
Forward Collision Warning with Auto Braking
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Run-off Road Protection
Condition: Impeccable– Clean title, one owner, no accidents, non-smoker, meticulously maintained.
Vehicle Features
