<p data-start=249 data-end=451>Experience refined Scandinavian design and advanced safety with this <strong data-start=318 data-end=352>2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription</strong> – Volvo’s flagship SUV known for its premium features, smooth ride, and exceptional craftsmanship.</p><p data-start=453 data-end=470><strong data-start=453 data-end=470>Key Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=471 data-end=805><li data-start=471 data-end=531><p data-start=473 data-end=531><strong data-start=473 data-end=484>Engine:</strong> 2.0L Turbocharged & Supercharged I4 – 316 HP</p></li><li data-start=532 data-end=565><p data-start=534 data-end=565><strong data-start=534 data-end=546>Mileage:</strong> [Insert mileage]</p></li><li data-start=566 data-end=602><p data-start=568 data-end=602><strong data-start=568 data-end=578>Drive:</strong> All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</p></li><li data-start=603 data-end=642><p data-start=605 data-end=642><strong data-start=605 data-end=622>Transmission:</strong> 8-Speed Automatic</p></li><li data-start=643 data-end=681><p data-start=645 data-end=681><strong data-start=645 data-end=664>Exterior Color:</strong> Denim Blue Metallic</p></li><li data-start=682 data-end=762><p data-start=684 data-end=762><strong data-start=684 data-end=697>Interior:</strong> Premium Nappa Leather Seating, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats</p></li><li data-start=763 data-end=805><p data-start=765 data-end=805><strong data-start=765 data-end=776>Wheels:</strong> 22” Inscription Alloy Wheels</p></li></ul><p data-start=807 data-end=832><strong data-start=807 data-end=832>Luxury & Convenience:</strong></p><ul data-start=833 data-end=1192><li data-start=833 data-end=854><p data-start=835 data-end=854>Panoramic Sunroof</p></li><li data-start=855 data-end=891><p data-start=857 data-end=891>4-Zone Automatic Climate Control</p></li><li data-start=892 data-end=947><p data-start=894 data-end=947>Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound System </p></li><li data-start=948 data-end=980><p data-start=950 data-end=980>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</p></li><li data-start=981 data-end=1002><p data-start=983 data-end=1002>Navigation System</p></li><li data-start=1003 data-end=1032><p data-start=1005 data-end=1032>360° Surround View Camera</p></li><li data-start=1033 data-end=1109><p data-start=1035 data-end=1109>Adaptive Cruise Control with Pilot Assist (semi-autonomous drive system)</p></li><li data-start=1110 data-end=1150><p data-start=1112 data-end=1150>Power Tailgate & Hands-Free Liftgate</p></li><li data-start=1151 data-end=1192><p data-start=1153 data-end=1192>Third-Row Seating – Comfortably seats 7</p></li></ul><p data-start=1194 data-end=1228><strong data-start=1194 data-end=1228>Safety First – Volvo Standard:</strong></p><ul data-start=1229 data-end=1378><li data-start=1229 data-end=1254><p data-start=1231 data-end=1254>Blind Spot Monitoring</p></li><li data-start=1255 data-end=1275><p data-start=1257 data-end=1275>Lane Keeping Aid</p></li><li data-start=1276 data-end=1323><p data-start=1278 data-end=1323>Forward Collision Warning with Auto Braking</p></li><li data-start=1324 data-end=1352><p data-start=1326 data-end=1352>Rear Cross Traffic Alert</p></li><li data-start=1353 data-end=1378><p data-start=1355 data-end=1378>Run-off Road Protection</p></li></ul><p> </p><p data-start=1380 data-end=1515><strong data-start=1380 data-end=1394>Condition:</strong>  Impeccable– Clean title, one owner, no accidents, non-smoker, meticulously maintained. </p>

2019 Volvo XC90

89,125 KM

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Volvo XC90

Inscription

13082132

2019 Volvo XC90

Inscription

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,125KM
Excellent Condition
VIN YV4A22PL3K1512985

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 89,125 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Turbo/Supercharged
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

2019 Volvo XC90