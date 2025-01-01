2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-size: 12pt;><strong>THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN DETAILED & INCLUDES A MTO </strong></span><span style=font-size: 12pt;><strong>SAFETY CERTIFICATE..... ROAD READY!!</strong></span></p><p> </p><p><em><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Buy Here - Pay Here - We Finance</span></em></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Please fill out our financing form @ <a href=https://idealqualityauto.ca/financing/>https://idealqualityauto.ca/financing/</a> your information will be viewed by our IN-HOUSE FINACING TEAM ONLY. NO CREDIT CHECKS. The Information you give us will help us finance you for one of our Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. </span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=color: #333333;>Ideal Quality Automobiles Inc. is conveniently located just off the 402, 10 minutes west of London, in Beautiful Mount Brydges. Ideal has been serving South-Western Ontario since 1988 & are family owned & operated. We are an OMVIC registered dealer and active member of UCDA.  As a member, we stand behind all of our vehicles and strive to provide all our customers with the best possible experience when purchasing a new vehicle. We carry a great selection of certified pre-owned cars, vans, SUVs and trucks. </span></span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=color: #333333;>Ideal Quality Automobiles Inc is an licensed<strong> Motor Vehicle Inspection </strong></span></span><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=color: #333333;><strong>Station</strong> registered with the MTO for all your vehicles repairs and maintenance. Safety Certificates available upon inspection.</span></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Carfax Report Will Be Provided With Every Vehicle!<br /></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Up to 3 Year/ 60,000KM Power Train Warranty Available For $2200.00+ hst No Deductables No Claim Limit</span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>TEXT Justin @ 519-933-4184 with Inquires Anytime </span><span style=font-size: 12pt;>OR Please Call Doug @ (519) 264-1166 OR TEXT anytime @ 519-872-3223</span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Visit Us at 644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON, N0L 1W0 Serving Southwestern Ontario Since 1988</span></p>

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

87,372 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

PREMIUM PLUS

Watch This Vehicle
12125052

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

PREMIUM PLUS

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

  1. 1737748053
  2. 1737748053
  3. 1737748053
  4. 1737748053
  5. 1737748053
  6. 1737748053
  7. 1737748053
  8. 1737748053
  9. 1737748053
  10. 1737748053
  11. 1737748053
  12. 1737748053
  13. 1737748053
  14. 1737748053
  15. 1737748053
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
87,372KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGCG3LR258889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 87,372 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN DETAILED & INCLUDES A MTO SAFETY CERTIFICATE..... ROAD READY!!

 

Buy Here - Pay Here - We Finance

 

Please fill out our financing form @ https://idealqualityauto.ca/financing/ your information will be viewed by our IN-HOUSE FINACING TEAM ONLY. NO CREDIT CHECKS. The Information you give us will help us finance you for one of our Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. 

 

Ideal Quality Automobiles Inc. is conveniently located just off the 402, 10 minutes west of London, in Beautiful Mount Brydges. Ideal has been serving South-Western Ontario since 1988 & are family owned & operated. We are an OMVIC registered dealer and active member of UCDA.  As a member, we stand behind all of our vehicles and strive to provide all our customers with the best possible experience when purchasing a new vehicle. We carry a great selection of certified pre-owned cars, vans, SUVs and trucks.

Ideal Quality Automobiles Inc is an licensed Motor Vehicle Inspection Station registered with the MTO for all your vehicles repairs and maintenance. Safety Certificates available upon inspection.

 

 

 

Carfax Report Will Be Provided With Every Vehicle!

 

 

 

Up to 3 Year/ 60,000KM Power Train Warranty Available For $2200.00+ hst No Deductables No Claim Limit

 

 

 

TEXT Justin @ 519-933-4184 with Inquires Anytime OR Please Call Doug @ (519) 264-1166 OR TEXT anytime @ 519-872-3223

 

 

 

Visit Us at 644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON, N0L 1W0 Serving Southwestern Ontario Since 1988

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ideal Quality Automobiles

Used 2022 RAM 2500 Laramie for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2022 RAM 2500 Laramie 60,447 KM $66,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 Express for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2017 RAM 1500 Express 206,544 KM $18,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Buick Encore Preferred for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2020 Buick Encore Preferred 82,244 KM $17,900 + tax & lic

Email Ideal Quality Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-264-XXXX

(click to show)

519-264-1166

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

Contact Seller
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan