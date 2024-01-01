Menu
<p>Step into luxury and comfort with this sleek 2021 Buick Encore GX Preferred, now available at Ideal Quality Automobiles. This stylish SUV/Crossover boasts a stunning blue exterior and a sophisticated black interior. With only 26,179km on the odometer, this Encore GX is practically brand new, ready to take you on your next adventure.</p><p>Under the hood, youll find a powerful and efficient engine paired with a smooth-shifting variable transmission, providing a seamless driving experience. The front-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in any weather condition. This Encore GX comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features, including Lane Departure Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and a Rearview Camera, giving you peace of mind on every journey.</p><p>The interior of this Encore GX is a haven of comfort and convenience. Enjoy heated front seats for those chilly mornings and stay connected with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The power drivers seat allows you to find the perfect driving position, while the push-button start adds a touch of modern elegance.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 of the Encore GXs most enticing features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Heated front seats:</strong> Enjoy cozy warmth on those chilly mornings.</li><li><strong>Android Auto & Apple CarPlay:</strong> Stay connected and entertained on the road.</li><li><strong>Lane Departure Assist & Lane Keeping Assist:</strong> Drive with confidence and safety.</li><li><strong>Push Button Start:</strong> Experience modern convenience at your fingertips.</li><li><strong>Power Driver Seat:</strong> Find your perfect driving position with ease.</li></ul><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2021 Buick Encore GX

26,179 KM

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
2021 Buick Encore GX

Preferred

12026959

2021 Buick Encore GX

Preferred

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
26,179KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL4MMBS22MB045591

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2838
  • Mileage 26,179 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-264-XXXX

(click to show)

519-264-1166

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

2021 Buick Encore GX