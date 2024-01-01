$21,900+ tax & licensing
2021 Buick Encore GX
Preferred
2021 Buick Encore GX
Preferred
Location
Ideal Quality Automobiles
644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
519-264-1166
Certified
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 2838
- Mileage 26,179 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into luxury and comfort with this sleek 2021 Buick Encore GX Preferred, now available at Ideal Quality Automobiles. This stylish SUV/Crossover boasts a stunning blue exterior and a sophisticated black interior. With only 26,179km on the odometer, this Encore GX is practically brand new, ready to take you on your next adventure.
Under the hood, you'll find a powerful and efficient engine paired with a smooth-shifting variable transmission, providing a seamless driving experience. The front-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in any weather condition. This Encore GX comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features, including Lane Departure Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and a Rearview Camera, giving you peace of mind on every journey.
The interior of this Encore GX is a haven of comfort and convenience. Enjoy heated front seats for those chilly mornings and stay connected with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The power driver's seat allows you to find the perfect driving position, while the push-button start adds a touch of modern elegance.
Here are 5 of the Encore GX's most enticing features:
- Heated front seats: Enjoy cozy warmth on those chilly mornings.
- Android Auto & Apple CarPlay: Stay connected and entertained on the road.
- Lane Departure Assist & Lane Keeping Assist: Drive with confidence and safety.
- Push Button Start: Experience modern convenience at your fingertips.
- Power Driver Seat: Find your perfect driving position with ease.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ideal Quality Automobiles
Email Ideal Quality Automobiles
Ideal Quality Automobiles
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-264-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-264-1166