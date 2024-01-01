$22,900+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV
LT
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 2822
- Mileage 53,305 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to experience the future of driving with this sleek 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT, now available at Ideal Quality Automobiles. This electric wagon boasts a stylish grey exterior with a matching grey interior, offering a sophisticated and modern aesthetic. With a 53,305km odometer reading, this Bolt EV is in excellent condition and ready for its next adventure.
This Bolt EV is packed with features to make your driving experience smooth and enjoyable. Enjoy a comfortable ride with heated seats and a heated steering wheel, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings. Stay connected with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing you to seamlessly integrate your smartphone for navigation, music, and more. The heated mirrors ensure clear visibility in any weather condition, and the keyless entry and push-button start add an element of convenience.
And let's not forget the most exciting feature of all: this Bolt EV is electric! Experience the thrill of instant torque and enjoy the peace of mind that comes with driving a zero-emission vehicle.
Here are 5 of the Bolt EV's most sizzling features:
- Electric Power: Embrace the future with the Bolt EV's electric engine, offering instant torque and zero emissions.
- Heated Seats and Steering Wheel: Stay warm and cozy during those frigid Canadian winters with heated seats and a heated steering wheel.
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto: Seamlessly connect your smartphone for navigation, music, and more.
- Keyless Entry and Push-Button Start: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and a push-button start for a hassle-free driving experience.
- Heated Mirrors: Maintain clear visibility in any weather condition with the Bolt EV's heated mirrors.
Vehicle Features
