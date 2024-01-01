Menu
<p>Get ready to experience the future of driving with this sleek 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT, now available at Ideal Quality Automobiles. This electric wagon boasts a stylish grey exterior with a matching grey interior, offering a sophisticated and modern aesthetic. With a 53,305km odometer reading, this Bolt EV is in excellent condition and ready for its next adventure.</p><p>This Bolt EV is packed with features to make your driving experience smooth and enjoyable. Enjoy a comfortable ride with heated seats and a heated steering wheel, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings. Stay connected with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing you to seamlessly integrate your smartphone for navigation, music, and more. The heated mirrors ensure clear visibility in any weather condition, and the keyless entry and push-button start add an element of convenience.</p><p>And lets not forget the most exciting feature of all: this Bolt EV is electric! Experience the thrill of instant torque and enjoy the peace of mind that comes with driving a zero-emission vehicle.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 of the Bolt EVs most sizzling features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Electric Power:</strong> Embrace the future with the Bolt EVs electric engine, offering instant torque and zero emissions.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats and Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay warm and cozy during those frigid Canadian winters with heated seats and a heated steering wheel.</li><li><strong>Apple CarPlay and Android Auto:</strong> Seamlessly connect your smartphone for navigation, music, and more.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry and Push-Button Start:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and a push-button start for a hassle-free driving experience.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Maintain clear visibility in any weather condition with the Bolt EVs heated mirrors.</li></ul><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV

53,305 KM

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT

LT

11922932

2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV

LT

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
53,305KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1FY6S00M4100044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2822
  • Mileage 53,305 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
519-264-1166

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV