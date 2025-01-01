$21,900+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
2021 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Ideal Quality Automobiles
644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
519-264-1166
Certified
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 69,929 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2021 Chevrolet Equinox LT FWD – 69,000 KM – Heated Seats!
Looking for a reliable, stylish, and comfortable SUV? Look no further! This 2021 Chevrolet Equinox LT FWD is the perfect ride for your daily commute, family adventures, or weekend getaways. With only 69,000 kilometers on the odometer, this beauty is ready for many more miles ahead!
Key Features:
- Low Mileage: Just 69,000 km – still like new!
- Heated Seats: Stay cozy and warm even on the coldest days.
- Fuel-Efficient FWD: Perfect balance of power and economy.
- Sleek Design: Modern, sporty, and stylish.
- Spacious Interior: Room for passengers and cargo.
- Advanced Safety Features: Feel secure with Chevy’s top safety technologies.
This Equinox offers the perfect blend of comfort, style, and practicality at a fantastic price. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity!
Contact us today to schedule a test drive and see for yourself why the Chevrolet Equinox is one of the most popular SUVs on the market!
📞 Call 519-264-1166 for more details!
Act fast – this one won’t last long!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ideal Quality Automobiles
Email Ideal Quality Automobiles
Ideal Quality Automobiles
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-264-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-264-1166