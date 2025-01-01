Menu
<p><strong>For Sale: 2021 Chevrolet Equinox LT FWD – 69,000 KM – Heated Seats!</strong></p><p>Looking for a reliable, stylish, and comfortable SUV? Look no further! This 2021 Chevrolet Equinox LT FWD is the perfect ride for your daily commute, family adventures, or weekend getaways. With only <strong>69,000 kilometers</strong> on the odometer, this beauty is ready for many more miles ahead!</p><p><strong>Key Features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Low Mileage</strong>: Just 69,000 km – still like new!</li><li><strong>Heated Seats</strong>: Stay cozy and warm even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient FWD</strong>: Perfect balance of power and economy.</li><li><strong>Sleek Design</strong>: Modern, sporty, and stylish.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior</strong>: Room for passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>Advanced Safety Features</strong>: Feel secure with Chevy’s top safety technologies.</li></ul><p>This Equinox offers the perfect blend of comfort, style, and practicality at a fantastic price. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity!</p><p>Contact us today to schedule a test drive and see for yourself why the Chevrolet Equinox is one of the most popular SUVs on the market!</p><p>📞 Call 519-264-1166 for more details!</p><p><strong>Act fast – this one won’t last long!</strong></p>

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

69,929 KM

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

12156600

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
69,929KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNAXKEV3M6138975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,929 KM

Vehicle Description

For Sale: 2021 Chevrolet Equinox LT FWD – 69,000 KM – Heated Seats!

Looking for a reliable, stylish, and comfortable SUV? Look no further! This 2021 Chevrolet Equinox LT FWD is the perfect ride for your daily commute, family adventures, or weekend getaways. With only 69,000 kilometers on the odometer, this beauty is ready for many more miles ahead!

Key Features:

  • Low Mileage: Just 69,000 km – still like new!
  • Heated Seats: Stay cozy and warm even on the coldest days.
  • Fuel-Efficient FWD: Perfect balance of power and economy.
  • Sleek Design: Modern, sporty, and stylish.
  • Spacious Interior: Room for passengers and cargo.
  • Advanced Safety Features: Feel secure with Chevy’s top safety technologies.

This Equinox offers the perfect blend of comfort, style, and practicality at a fantastic price. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity!

Contact us today to schedule a test drive and see for yourself why the Chevrolet Equinox is one of the most popular SUVs on the market!

📞 Call 519-264-1166 for more details!

Act fast – this one won’t last long!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-264-1166

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

2021 Chevrolet Equinox