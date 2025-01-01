$23,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
2021 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Ideal Quality Automobiles
644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
519-264-1166
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
66,736KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2GNAXKEV1M6163275
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 2874
- Mileage 66,736 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Ideal Quality Automobiles
2018 Audi A5 Technik 112,827 KM $23,900 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT 54,256 KM $22,900 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic EX 234,948 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
Email Ideal Quality Automobiles
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ideal Quality Automobiles
644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-264-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
Ideal Quality Automobiles
519-264-1166
2021 Chevrolet Equinox