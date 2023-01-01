Menu
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom for sale in Mount Brydges, ON

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

57,500 KM

Details Features

$37,900

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

57,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCRYBEF7MZ132554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 2675
  • Mileage 57,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500