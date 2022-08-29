Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

57,620 KM

Details Features

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

  1. 1669055252
  2. 1669055252
  3. 1669055252
  4. 1669055252
  5. 1669055252
  6. 1669055252
  7. 1669055252
  8. 1669055252
  9. 1669055252
  10. 1669055252
  11. 1669055252
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

57,620KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9310504
  • Stock #: 2464
  • VIN: 3GCNYAEF1MG187879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 57,620 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Power Outlet
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ideal Quality Automobiles

2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 57,620 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 XLT
 209,850 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee N...
 165,053 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic

Email Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

Call Dealer

519-264-XXXX

(click to show)

519-264-1166

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory