Ideal Quality Automobiles
519-264-1166
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck
Location
644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
57,620KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9310504
- Stock #: 2464
- VIN: 3GCNYAEF1MG187879
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 57,620 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Power Outlet
Bluetooth Connection
