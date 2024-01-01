Menu
Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
32,063KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL4CJESM1NB502237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2804
  • Mileage 32,063 KM

Vehicle Description

Step into luxury and convenience with this sleek 2022 Buick Encore Preferred, now available at Ideal Quality Automobiles. This stylish silver SUV boasts a black interior and a powerful 1.6L turbocharged engine, making it perfect for both city commutes and weekend adventures. With only 32,063km on the odometer, this Encore is practically brand new and ready to take you wherever you need to go.

Enjoy the smooth ride and responsive handling, knowing you're behind the wheel of a reliable and well-maintained vehicle. The Preferred trim level offers an abundance of comfort and technology features, ensuring a pleasant driving experience. Stay connected and entertained with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, making it easy to access your favorite apps and music on the go.

Here are five features that make this Buick Encore Preferred stand out:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence, thanks to the advanced all-wheel drive system that provides superior traction and stability.
  • Heated Mirrors: Say goodbye to frosty mornings with heated mirrors that keep your vision clear in any weather.
  • Leather Steering Wheel: Experience the premium feel of a leather-wrapped steering wheel that provides both comfort and control.
  • Power Driver Seat: Find your perfect driving position with ease thanks to the power-adjustable driver's seat.
  • Keyless Entry and Push Button Start: Experience the convenience of keyless entry and start, allowing you to unlock and start your car without fumbling for your keys.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-264-1166

2022 Buick Encore