$35,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD Work Truck
2022 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD Work Truck
Location
Ideal Quality Automobiles
644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
519-264-1166
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$35,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
35,616KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCGTBEN6N1166952
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 2879
- Mileage 35,616 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ideal Quality Automobiles
2022 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Work Truck 35,616 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS 69,928 KM $19,900 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Encore Sport Touring 52,616 KM $17,900 + tax & lic
Email Ideal Quality Automobiles
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ideal Quality Automobiles
644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-264-XXXX(click to show)
$35,900
+ taxes & licensing
Ideal Quality Automobiles
519-264-1166
2022 Chevrolet Colorado