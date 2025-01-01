Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2022 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Work Truck for sale in Mount Brydges, ON

2022 Chevrolet Colorado

35,616 KM

Details Features

$35,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Work Truck

Watch This Vehicle
12297534

2022 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Work Truck

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

  1. 1742398375
  2. 1742398375
  3. 1742398375
  4. 1742398375
  5. 1742398375
  6. 1742398375
  7. 1742398375
  8. 1742398375
  9. 1742398375
  10. 1742398375
  11. 1742398375
  12. 1742398375
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
35,616KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCGTBEN6N1166952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2879
  • Mileage 35,616 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ideal Quality Automobiles

Used 2022 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Work Truck for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2022 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Work Truck 35,616 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS 69,928 KM $19,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Buick Encore Sport Touring for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2019 Buick Encore Sport Touring 52,616 KM $17,900 + tax & lic

Email Ideal Quality Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-264-XXXX

(click to show)

519-264-1166

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Colorado