2022 Chevrolet Corvette

2,500 KM

Details

$138,900

$138,900
$138,900

$138,900

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

2022 Chevrolet Corvette

2022 Chevrolet Corvette

3LT Z51

2022 Chevrolet Corvette

3LT Z51

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$138,900

$138,900

2,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9816667
  • Stock #: Vette

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hypersonic Grey
  • Interior Colour Striker Yellow
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 2,500 KM

Vehicle Description




2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 3LT Convertible in Hypersonic Grey Metallic with Sky Cool Gray/Strike Yellow Interior.  6.2L V8 | 495hp 8-Speed Dual Clutch Transmission with $18,065.00 in Upgrades  
Z51 Preformance Package|Preformance Exhaust|Z51 Preformance Suspension w/Magnetic Ride Control|Z51 Preformance Brakes|19" Front 20" Rear 5 Trident spoke Black Wheels|High Preformance Tires|Heavy Duty Cooling System|Carbon Flash Nacelles & Roof|Hyper Sonic Grey|Yellow Painted Calipers|Sueded Microfiber-Wraped Steering Wheel|All-Weather Floor Liners|Carbon Flash painted Mirrors|Carbon Flash Badges|Carbon Flash Exterior Accents|GT2 Bucket Seats|Rear Camera Mirror|Navigation|Apple& Android Carplay|Bose Preformance Series Sound with 14 Speakers|Heated & Vented Seats|Heated Steering Wheel|Preformance Data & Video Recorder|  ONE OWNER | IMPECCABLE CONDITION | CLEAN CARFAX

Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

