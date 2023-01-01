$138,900+ tax & licensing
Ideal Quality Automobiles
2022 Chevrolet Corvette
3LT Z51
Location
644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9816667
- Stock #: Vette
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hypersonic Grey
- Interior Colour Striker Yellow
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 2,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 3LT Convertible in Hypersonic Grey Metallic with Sky Cool Gray/Strike Yellow Interior. 6.2L V8 | 495hp 8-Speed Dual Clutch Transmission with $18,065.00 in Upgrades
Z51 Preformance Package|Preformance Exhaust|Z51 Preformance Suspension w/Magnetic Ride Control|Z51 Preformance Brakes|19" Front 20" Rear 5 Trident spoke Black Wheels|High Preformance Tires|Heavy Duty Cooling System|Carbon Flash Nacelles & Roof|Hyper Sonic Grey|Yellow Painted Calipers|Sueded Microfiber-Wraped Steering Wheel|All-Weather Floor Liners|Carbon Flash painted Mirrors|Carbon Flash Badges|Carbon Flash Exterior Accents|GT2 Bucket Seats|Rear Camera Mirror|Navigation|Apple& Android Carplay|Bose Preformance Series Sound with 14 Speakers|Heated & Vented Seats|Heated Steering Wheel|Preformance Data & Video Recorder| ONE OWNER | IMPECCABLE CONDITION | CLEAN CARFAX
