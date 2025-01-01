Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT for sale in Mount Brydges, ON

2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

79,835 KM

Details Features

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT

Watch This Vehicle
13178963

2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

  1. 1763149315
  2. 1763149320
  3. 1763149328
  4. 1763149322
  5. 1763149317
  6. 1763149320
  7. 1763149327
  8. 1763149321
  9. 1763149317
  10. 1763149322
  11. 1763149327
  12. 1763149327
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,835KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL79MPSLXNB062901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3046
  • Mileage 79,835 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ideal Quality Automobiles

Used 2017 Mazda CX-9 Signature for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2017 Mazda CX-9 Signature 118,328 KM $19,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Equinox Premier for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2020 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 60,241 KM $21,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra LE for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra LE 164,295 KM $9,900 + tax & lic

Email Ideal Quality Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-264-XXXX

(click to show)

519-264-1166

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer