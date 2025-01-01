Menu
<p><span style=font-size: 12pt;><strong>2022 JEEP COMPASS TRAILHAWK ELITE<br /><br />ONLY 27,000 KM<br /></strong></span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;><strong>HEATED & COOLED LEATHER SEATS<br />NAVIGATION<br /></strong></span><span style=font-size: 12pt;><strong>SUNROOF<br />++++<br /><br />TRADES WELCOME<br />FINANCING AVAILABLE RATES AS LOW AS 6.99<br /><br /><br />THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN DETAILED & INCLUDES A MTO </strong></span><span style=font-size: 12pt;><strong>SAFETY CERTIFICATE..... ROAD READY!!</strong></span></p><p> </p><p><em><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Buy Here - Pay Here - We Finance</span></em></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Please fill out our financing form @ <a href=https://idealqualityauto.ca/financing/>https://idealqualityauto.ca/financing/</a> your information will be viewed by our IN-HOUSE FINACING TEAM ONLY. NO CREDIT CHECKS. The Information you give us will help us finance you for one of our Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. </span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=color: #333333;>Ideal Quality Automobiles Inc. is conveniently located just off the 402, 10 minutes west of London, in Beautiful Mount Brydges. Ideal has been serving South-Western Ontario since 1988 & are family owned & operated. We are an OMVIC registered dealer and active member of UCDA.  As a member, we stand behind all of our vehicles and strive to provide all our customers with the best possible experience when purchasing a new vehicle. We carry a great selection of certified pre-owned cars, vans, SUVs and trucks. </span></span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=color: #333333;>Ideal Quality Automobiles Inc is an licensed<strong> Motor Vehicle Inspection </strong></span></span><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=color: #333333;><strong>Station</strong> registered with the MTO for all your vehicles repairs and maintenance. Safety Certificates available upon inspection.</span></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Carfax Report Will Be Provided With Every Vehicle!<br /></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Up to 3 Year/ 60,000KM Power Train Warranty Available For $2200.00+ hst No Deductables No Claim Limit</span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>TEXT Justin @ 519-933-4184 with Inquires Anytime </span><span style=font-size: 12pt;>OR Please Call Doug @ (519) 264-1166 OR TEXT anytime @ 519-872-3223</span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Visit Us at 644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON, N0L 1W0 Serving Southwestern Ontario Since 1988</span></p>

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

Used
27,187KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4NJDDB9NT220933

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 27,187 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

2022 Jeep Compass