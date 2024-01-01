Menu
Get ready to experience the ultimate in driving pleasure with this sleek and sophisticated 2023 Honda Civic Touring, available at Ideal Quality Automobiles. This pristine sedan boasts a low mileage of just 26,247km, ensuring youre getting a practically brand-new vehicle. Its sophisticated Grey exterior with a luxurious Black interior is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Under the hood, youll find a powerful 1.5L I4 Turbo engine paired with a smooth Variable/CVT transmission, offering effortless acceleration and fuel efficiency.

Step inside this Civic Touring and be enveloped in comfort and technology. Enjoy a wealth of premium features designed to enhance your driving experience. From the heated and cooled seats to the heated steering wheel, youll be pampered year-round. Stay connected with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and push-button start. The advanced safety features like adaptive smart cruise control and lane keeping assist will provide you with peace of mind on every journey.

Here are five of the Civic Tourings most sizzling features:

Heated and Cooled Seats: Experience the ultimate in comfort with seats that adapt to your temperature preferences, keeping you cool in the summer and warm in the winter.
Heated Steering Wheel: Stay warm and comfortable even on the coldest days with a heated steering wheel that provides a luxurious touch.
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control: Enjoy effortless cruising with this innovative feature that automatically adjusts your speed to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead.
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto: Stay connected and entertained with seamless integration for your smartphone, allowing you to access your favorite apps and music through the cars touchscreen display.
Lane Keeping Assist: Stay safe and confident on the road with this advanced system that helps prevent accidental lane departures by gently guiding the vehicle back into its lane.

Experience the exceptional quality and cutting-edge technology of the 2023 Honda Civic Touring at Ideal Quality Automobiles. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and see for yourself why this vehicle is the perfect blend of performance, luxury, and innovation.

2023 Honda Civic

26,247 KM

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda Civic

Touring

2023 Honda Civic

Touring

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
26,247KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFE1F96PH001829

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 26,247 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

2023 Honda Civic