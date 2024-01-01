$33,900+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda Civic
Touring
Location
Ideal Quality Automobiles
644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
519-264-1166
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 26,247 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to experience the ultimate in driving pleasure with this sleek and sophisticated 2023 Honda Civic Touring, available at Ideal Quality Automobiles. This pristine sedan boasts a low mileage of just 26,247km, ensuring you're getting a practically brand-new vehicle. Its sophisticated Grey exterior with a luxurious Black interior is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 1.5L I4 Turbo engine paired with a smooth Variable/CVT transmission, offering effortless acceleration and fuel efficiency.
Step inside this Civic Touring and be enveloped in comfort and technology. Enjoy a wealth of premium features designed to enhance your driving experience. From the heated and cooled seats to the heated steering wheel, you'll be pampered year-round. Stay connected with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and push-button start. The advanced safety features like adaptive smart cruise control and lane keeping assist will provide you with peace of mind on every journey.
Here are five of the Civic Touring's most sizzling features:
- Heated and Cooled Seats: Experience the ultimate in comfort with seats that adapt to your temperature preferences, keeping you cool in the summer and warm in the winter.
- Heated Steering Wheel: Stay warm and comfortable even on the coldest days with a heated steering wheel that provides a luxurious touch.
- Adaptive Smart Cruise Control: Enjoy effortless cruising with this innovative feature that automatically adjusts your speed to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead.
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto: Stay connected and entertained with seamless integration for your smartphone, allowing you to access your favorite apps and music through the car's touchscreen display.
- Lane Keeping Assist: Stay safe and confident on the road with this advanced system that helps prevent accidental lane departures by gently guiding the vehicle back into its lane.
Experience the exceptional quality and cutting-edge technology of the 2023 Honda Civic Touring at Ideal Quality Automobiles. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and see for yourself why this vehicle is the perfect blend of performance, luxury, and innovation.
