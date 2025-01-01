$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford Bronco
Location
Mt. Brydges Ford
8791 Glendon Dr, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
519-264-1912
Used
10,497KM
VIN 1FMDE7AH6RLB37936
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Velocity Blue Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 10,497 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
