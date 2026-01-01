Menu
2025 Ford F-150

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Ford F-150

13506560

2025 Ford F-150

Location

Mt. Brydges Ford

8791 Glendon Dr, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1912

  1. 13506560.777194126?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=27666
  2. 13506560
  3. 13506560
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN 1FTEW2LP1SKD26888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Convenience

Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Mt. Brydges Ford

Mt. Brydges Ford

8791 Glendon Dr, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-264-XXXX

(click to show)

519-264-1912

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mt. Brydges Ford

519-264-1912

2025 Ford F-150