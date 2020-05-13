2007 Chevrolet Corvette

+ taxes & licensing
613-354-2166
617 Service Road, Napanee, ON K7R 3L4
613-354-2166
+ taxes & licensing
** SUMMER IS HERE ** ALL NEW BRAKES! Stunning Black on Red Corvette Convertible, 3LT Package with Z51 Package, 2-Tone Red Leather Seats with Black Inserts, Red Seatbelts, Chrome Wheels, Power Top, Auto Transmission, This one has low km, and was well cared for! Start enjoying the summer with the top down!
Our Showroom is now OPEN! 90 Day payment deferrals, with Special Certified Pre-Owned Finance Rates available. We BEAT City Prices! We have your regional dealer beating city prices for over 25 years! We are a proud member of the Boyer Auto Group. Try Boyer GM in Napanee Today - It's worth the trip!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
617 Service Road, Napanee, ON K7R 3L4