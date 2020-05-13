Menu
Account
Sign In
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

613-354-2166

Contact Seller
2007 Chevrolet Corvette

2007 Chevrolet Corvette

Convertible

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Chevrolet Corvette

Convertible

Location

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

617 Service Road, Napanee, ON K7R 3L4

613-354-2166

  1. 5007825
  2. 5007825
  3. 5007825
  4. 5007825
Contact Seller

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 56,325KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5007825
  • Stock #: R1446A
  • VIN: 1G1YY36U675129888
Exterior Colour
"
Interior Colour
"
Body Style
Coupe
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
2

** SUMMER IS HERE ** ALL NEW BRAKES! Stunning Black on Red Corvette Convertible, 3LT Package with Z51 Package, 2-Tone Red Leather Seats with Black Inserts, Red Seatbelts, Chrome Wheels, Power Top, Auto Transmission, This one has low km, and was well cared for! Start enjoying the summer with the top down!

Our Showroom is now OPEN! 90 Day payment deferrals, with Special Certified Pre-Owned Finance Rates available. We BEAT City Prices! We have your regional dealer beating city prices for over 25 years! We are a proud member of the Boyer Auto Group. Try Boyer GM in Napanee Today - It's worth the trip!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Exterior
  • HID Headlights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Convertible Soft Top
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

2014 Chevrolet Silve...
 124,439 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Cruze...
 107,299 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet SILVE...
 69,112 KM
$59,995 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

617 Service Road, Napanee, ON K7R 3L4

Call Dealer

613-354-XXXX

(click to show)

613-354-2166

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory