2008 Hyundai Santa Fe

209,743 KM

$3,700

+ tax & licensing
$3,700

+ taxes & licensing

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

613-354-2166

LIMITED | AS-IS SPECIAL | V6 | LEATHER

LIMITED | AS-IS SPECIAL | V6 | LEATHER

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

617 Service Road, Napanee, ON K7R 3L4

613-354-2166

$3,700

+ taxes & licensing

209,743KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9174769
  Stock #: 22-138AA
  VIN: 5NMSH73E68H149008

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 209,743 KM

Vehicle Description

YOU SAFETY - YOU SAVE! Loaded up Limited with the Powerful 3.3L V6 Engine, Heated Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, Power Sunroof, and more!

This vehicle is being sold “as-is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained by any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.



Come see the Boyer Difference! Boyer GM in Napanee is a Presidents Club Award Winning Dealership - We are one of the Top 50 Dealership's in Canada, we are also one of Automotive News Canada's Best Dealerships to work for In Canada 2022! We are easy to get to located right on the 401 in Napanee. Try Boyer GM in Napanee today, it is worth the trip! We are a proud member of the Boyer Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

617 Service Road, Napanee, ON K7R 3L4

613-354-2166

