Menu
Account
Sign In
Come see the Boyer Difference! Boyer GM in Napanee is a Presidents Club Award Winning Dealership - We are one of the Top 50 Dealerships in Canada, we are also one of Automotive News Canadas Best Dealerships to work for In Canada 2022! We are easy to get to located right on the 401 in Napanee. Try Boyer GM in Napanee today, it is worth the trip! We are a proud member of the Boyer Auto Group.

2016 Ford Edge

234,303 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Edge

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

617 Service Road, Napanee, ON K7R 3L4

613-354-2166

  1. 11122639
  2. 11122639
  3. 11122639
  4. 11122639
Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
234,303KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4J85GBB07618

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 24-076A
  • Mileage 234,303 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see the Boyer Difference! Boyer GM in Napanee is a Presidents Club Award Winning Dealership - We are one of the Top 50 Dealership's in Canada, we are also one of Automotive News Canada's Best Dealerships to work for In Canada 2022! We are easy to get to located right on the 401 in Napanee. Try Boyer GM in Napanee today, it is worth the trip! We are a proud member of the Boyer Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2022 GMC Canyon 4WD AT4 w/Leather for sale in Napanee, ON
2022 GMC Canyon 4WD AT4 w/Leather 28,243 KM $45,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander SE for sale in Napanee, ON
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 35,209 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck for sale in Napanee, ON
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 104,955 KM $38,995 + tax & lic

Email Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

617 Service Road, Napanee, ON K7R 3L4

Call Dealer

613-354-XXXX

(click to show)

613-354-2166

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

613-354-2166

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Edge