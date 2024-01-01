Menu
Account
Sign In
Come see the Boyer Difference! Boyer GM in Napanee is a 2020 Presidents Club Winning Dealership We are one of the Top 50 Dealerships in Canada, and the Fastest Growing in Ontario! We are easy to get to located right on the 401 in Napanee. Try Boyer GM in Napanee today, it is worth the trip! We are a proud member of the Boyer Auto Group.

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

62,165 KM

Details Description Features

$39,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country- Loaded, 4x4, Excellent shape!

Watch This Vehicle
12038797

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country- Loaded, 4x4, Excellent shape!

Location

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

617 Service Road, Napanee, ON K7R 3L4

613-354-2166

  1. 12038797
  2. 12038797
  3. 12038797
  4. 12038797
  5. 12038797
  6. 12038797
  7. 12038797
  8. 12038797
  9. 12038797
  10. 12038797
  11. 12038797
  12. 12038797
  13. 12038797
  14. 12038797
  15. 12038797
  16. 12038797
  17. 12038797
  18. 12038797
  19. 12038797
  20. 12038797
  21. 12038797
  22. 12038797
  23. 12038797
  24. 12038797
  25. 12038797
  26. 12038797
  27. 12038797
  28. 12038797
Contact Seller

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
62,165KM
VIN 3GCUKTEC3JG491919

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 62,165 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see the Boyer Difference! Boyer GM in Napanee is a 2020 Presidents Club Winning Dealership

We are one of the Top 50 Dealership's in Canada, and the Fastest Growing in Ontario!

We are easy to get to located right on the 401 in Napanee. Try Boyer GM in Napanee today, it is worth the trip! We are a proud member of the Boyer Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Running Boards/Side Steps

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bose Sound System
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation - 4WD, Power windows, locks, cruise for sale in Napanee, ON
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation - 4WD, Power windows, locks, cruise 79,316 KM $44,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss for sale in Napanee, ON
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss 92,331 KM $41,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom- Local trade. 4WD for sale in Napanee, ON
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom- Local trade. 4WD 98,661 KM $37,998 + tax & lic

Email Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

617 Service Road, Napanee, ON K7R 3L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-354-XXXX

(click to show)

613-354-2166

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

613-354-2166

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500