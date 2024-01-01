Menu
Come see the Boyer Difference! Boyer GM in Napanee is a 2020 Presidents Club Winning Dealership We are one of the Top 50 Dealerships in Canada, and the Fastest Growing in Ontario! We are easy to get to located right on the 401 in Napanee. Try Boyer GM in Napanee today, it is worth the trip! We are a proud member of the Boyer Auto Group.

2018 Nissan Frontier

117,730 KM

Details Description Features

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Frontier

Pro-4X

11908064

2018 Nissan Frontier

Pro-4X

Location

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

617 Service Road, Napanee, ON K7R 3L4

613-354-2166

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
117,730KM
VIN 1N6AD0EV1JN767712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,730 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Bed Liner
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

617 Service Road, Napanee, ON K7R 3L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-354-2166

2018 Nissan Frontier