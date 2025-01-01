Menu
Account
Sign In
Come see the Boyer Difference! Boyer GM in Napanee is a 2020 Presidents Club Winning Dealership We are one of the Top 50 Dealerships in Canada, and the Fastest Growing in Ontario! We are easy to get to located right on the 401 in Napanee. Try Boyer GM in Napanee today, it is worth the trip! We are a proud member of the Boyer Auto Group.

2019 Buick Regal

138,542 KM

Details Description Features

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Buick Regal

GS

Watch This Vehicle
12213774

2019 Buick Regal

GS

Location

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

617 Service Road, Napanee, ON K7R 3L4

613-354-2166

Contact Seller

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
138,542KM
VIN W04GS6SSXK1011105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,542 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see the Boyer Difference! Boyer GM in Napanee is a 2020 Presidents Club Winning Dealership

We are one of the Top 50 Dealership's in Canada, and the Fastest Growing in Ontario!

We are easy to get to located right on the 401 in Napanee. Try Boyer GM in Napanee today, it is worth the trip! We are a proud member of the Boyer Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Ventilated Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Seat-Massage
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS for sale in Napanee, ON
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS 16,676 KM $25,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss- Excellent shape! Low km's for sale in Napanee, ON
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss- Excellent shape! Low km's 52,789 KM $38,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited SLE for sale in Napanee, ON
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited SLE 34,966 KM $44,998 + tax & lic

Email Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

617 Service Road, Napanee, ON K7R 3L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-354-XXXX

(click to show)

613-354-2166

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

613-354-2166

Contact Seller
2019 Buick Regal