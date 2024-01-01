Menu
Account
Sign In
Come see the Boyer Difference! Boyer GM in Napanee is a 2020 Presidents Club Winning Dealership We are one of the Top 50 Dealerships in Canada, and the Fastest Growing in Ontario! We are easy to get to located right on the 401 in Napanee. Try Boyer GM in Napanee today, it is worth the trip! We are a proud member of the Boyer Auto Group.

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

92,331 KM

Details Description Features

$41,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss

Watch This Vehicle
12038788

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss

Location

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

617 Service Road, Napanee, ON K7R 3L4

613-354-2166

  1. 12038788
  2. 12038788
  3. 12038788
  4. 12038788
  5. 12038788
  6. 12038788
  7. 12038788
  8. 12038788
  9. 12038788
  10. 12038788
  11. 12038788
  12. 12038788
  13. 12038788
  14. 12038788
  15. 12038788
  16. 12038788
  17. 12038788
  18. 12038788
  19. 12038788
  20. 12038788
  21. 12038788
  22. 12038788
  23. 12038788
  24. 12038788
  25. 12038788
  26. 12038788
  27. 12038788
Contact Seller

$41,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
92,331KM
VIN 1GCPYFED0KZ187907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,331 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see the Boyer Difference! Boyer GM in Napanee is a 2020 Presidents Club Winning Dealership

We are one of the Top 50 Dealership's in Canada, and the Fastest Growing in Ontario!

We are easy to get to located right on the 401 in Napanee. Try Boyer GM in Napanee today, it is worth the trip! We are a proud member of the Boyer Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2019 GMC Canyon 4WD All Terrain w/Leather for sale in Napanee, ON
2019 GMC Canyon 4WD All Terrain w/Leather 183,778 KM $23,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Lincoln Corsair Reserve for sale in Napanee, ON
2022 Lincoln Corsair Reserve 43,331 KM $43,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Acadia AT4 for sale in Napanee, ON
2023 GMC Acadia AT4 53,430 KM $45,998 + tax & lic

Email Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

617 Service Road, Napanee, ON K7R 3L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-354-XXXX

(click to show)

613-354-2166

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,998

+ taxes & licensing

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

613-354-2166

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500