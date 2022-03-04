2019 Chevrolet Traverse

$37,995 + taxes & licensing 6 1 , 2 4 5 K M Used Get Financing

8646197 Stock #: 22-142A

22-142A VIN: 1GNERGKW0KJ131472

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 61,245 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription

