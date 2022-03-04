$37,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Traverse
LT | FWD | V6 | TOW PKG | BUCKETS | SAFETY PKG!
Location
Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC
617 Service Road, Napanee, ON K7R 3L4
$37,995
- Listing ID: 8646197
- Stock #: 22-142A
- VIN: 1GNERGKW0KJ131472
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 61,245 KM
Vehicle Description
WELL CARED FOR ONE OWNER! 7 Passenger! Packed with Features and Value! Complete with Heated Seats, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Tri-Zone Climate Control, V6 Engine with 9 Speed Auto Transmission, Factory Tow Package, Safety Package with Side Blind Zone Alert.
Come see the Boyer Difference! Boyer GM in Napanee is a 2020 Presidents Club Winning Dealership - We are one of the Top 50 Dealership's in Canada, and the Fastest Growing in Ontario! We are easy to get to located right on the 401 in Napanee. Try Boyer GM in Napanee today, it is worth the trip! We are a proud member of the Boyer Auto Group.
Vehicle Features
