2019 Chevrolet Traverse

61,245 KM

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

613-354-2166

LT | FWD | V6 | TOW PKG | BUCKETS | SAFETY PKG!

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

617 Service Road, Napanee, ON K7R 3L4

613-354-2166

61,245KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8646197
  • Stock #: 22-142A
  • VIN: 1GNERGKW0KJ131472

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 22-142A
  • Mileage 61,245 KM

WELL CARED FOR ONE OWNER! 7 Passenger! Packed with Features and Value! Complete with Heated Seats, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Tri-Zone Climate Control, V6 Engine with 9 Speed Auto Transmission, Factory Tow Package, Safety Package with Side Blind Zone Alert.

Come see the Boyer Difference! Boyer GM in Napanee is a 2020 Presidents Club Winning Dealership - We are one of the Top 50 Dealership's in Canada, and the Fastest Growing in Ontario! We are easy to get to located right on the 401 in Napanee. Try Boyer GM in Napanee today, it is worth the trip! We are a proud member of the Boyer Auto Group.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

617 Service Road, Napanee, ON K7R 3L4

613-354-2166

